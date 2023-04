MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The discount on Russia’s Urals export oil to other oil grades is declining now, head of the Energy Ministry’s oil and gas complex department Anton Rubtsov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The dynamics is positive. <…> Discounts to benchmark grades are declining now," he said.

Discounts are going down both according to figures provided by the price agency Argus on the cost of the Russian oil and according to the Energy Ministry’s monitoring data, Rubtsov added.