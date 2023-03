MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The share of foreign investments in Russian federal loan (OFZ) bonds edged down to 9.7% as of March 1, 2023, the Bank of Russia said on Monday.

The figure was 9.9% as of February 1, 2023.

The par value of OFZ bonds held by nonresidents stood at 1.766 trillion rubles ($23.1 bln) as of early March 2023 against the total market volume of 18.24 trillion rubles ($238.3 bln).