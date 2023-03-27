Aeroflot shares up over 10% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The price of Aeroflot shares rose by more than 10.84% at the beginning of the main trading session on Moscow Exchange on Monday to 32.82 rubles per share, according to trading data as of 10:16 a.m.

By 10:50 a.m., the price of Aeroflot shares narrowed gains to 7.6% trading at 31.86 rubles per share.

Last week the air carrier reported that Aeroflot Group carried 3 mln passengers in February 2023, up by 6.3% year-on-year, adding that the flagship carrier of the group, Aeroflot, carried 1.5 mln passengers in the reporting period, up by 21.3%.

Moreover, the country's Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russian airlines carried 13.8 mln passengers year-to-date, which is 416,000 higher than planned. Russian air carriers plan to extend the destination network during this summer season, the minister added.