Russia insists on package nature of grain deal — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Moscow is insisting on the package nature of the grain deal and full performance of key requirements of the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are insisting exactly on the package nature of this deal, primarily in interests of African and other developing countries," the Russian leader said.

"I mean they need huge volumes of food. We insist on full compliance with key Russian requirements, in the first instance, as I said, taking care of grain and fertilizers being supplied to needy countries of Africa and not being directed to full European markets, full European countries," Putin added.