Plenty of investment projects underway in Crimea — Putin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Investments in projects that are implemented in Crimea total about 450 bln rubles ($5.8 bln), President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"[I] set the task to have a serious increase in the inflow of private investments also, create more comfortable, convenient conditions for the business that wants to work in Crimea and in Sevastopol. Much has already been done in this area. The regulatory base is being updated. Various barriers and superfluous requirements are being reduced and eventually more than 250 investment projects are being implemented in the Republic of Crimea with investments totaling almost 450 bln rubles, and about one hundred projects more in Sevastopol with the total amount over 217 bln rubles ($2.8 bln)," the President said.