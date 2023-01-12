US, allies discuss price caps on Russian petroleum products-WSJ

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. The United States and its Western allies are preparing fresh sanctions on the Russian oil sector, including a cap on refined petroleum products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

US Treasury officials are discussing the details of the next round of penalties on Russian refined products in meetings in Europe this week. The new sanctions should come into force on February 5.

According to the sources, the restrictions will set two price limits on Russian petroleum products, with one affecting high-value exports, including diesel, and another - fuel oil and other low-value exports.