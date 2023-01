MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed mixed dynamics of the leading indices on Friday.

The MOEX index fell by 0.01% to 2,156.39 points, while the RTS dollar index rose by 0.2% to 942.73 points.

The dollar and the euro fell to 72.12 rubles and 76.16 rubles, respectively. Yuan added 0.19% and reached 10.437 rubles.