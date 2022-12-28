Gasoline prices in Russia up 0.1% in November month-on-month, says Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Average consumer gasoline prices in Russia edged up by 0.1% in November 2022 compared with the previous month, while gasoline producers cut wholesale prices by 11.6% last month, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in annual terms consumer gasoline prices rose by 1.8% in the reporting period, while the producers’ prices dropped by 45.2%.

Consumer gasoline prices in November 2022 were four times higher than producers’ prices on average in Russia (2.1 times in November 2021).