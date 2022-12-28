Tit-for-tat measures against oil price cap worked out in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Measures taken in response to the introduced price ceiling for Russian oil were considered domestically and no direct communication with OPEC+ took place, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Certainly, mainly inside Russia [consultations preceded the presidential decree on measures against the oil price ceiling - TASS]," Peskov said. "This is the sovereign right of Russia to respond to such illegitimate, absolutely absurd measures, the so-called price ceiling," he noted. "That is why expert studies in Russia preceded [decree signing]," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Moscow did not have direct communications with OPEC+ before the decree signing, Peskov said. "However, certainly, the Russian side is constantly in touch with OPEC+ countries on this topic and other topics related to energy market down the line of supervising Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak," he added.