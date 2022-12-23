Common commodity exchange market in EAEU to be formed in 2025 — Commission

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Establishment of the common commodity exchange market in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will end in 2025, press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told TASS.

"The concept of forming the common commodity exchange market in the EAEU is planned to be approved by September 30, 2023, and its development program - by December 31, 2024. The draft concept stipulates that the common commodity exchange market in the Union will be formed at three stages and will end in 2025," the press service said.