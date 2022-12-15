Russian gas supplies to China soar 173% in 10M 2022, says Chinese envoy

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to China soared by 173% in the first ten months of 2022 year-on-year, according to Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui.

"Gas deliveries from Russia to China increased by 173% in the first ten months of this year compared with the same period last year," he told a forum on Thursday. "Amid the current situation a new Russian-Chinese cooperation horizon is being demonstrated. We are ready to strengthen Sino-Russian gas cooperation on the basis on mutual benefit for facilitating the stable development of the global energy market and solving the problem of climate changes," the diplomat added.

Moreover, Beijing "would never let outside forces meddle in energy cooperation" with Moscow, he emphasized.

"China has become the world’s biggest consumer of natural gas, and it has strong potential for an increase in natural gas imports," the ambassador noted.