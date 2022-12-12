Oil field with reserves of 150 mln barrels discovered in Turkey — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 12. /TASS/. An oil field with reserves of 150 mln barrels was discovered in the southeast of Turkey in the province of Sirnak, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday following a government meeting.

"We have discovered 150 mln [barrels] of net oil reserves around Mount Gabar. This is one of the 10 largest onshore deposits discovered in 2022. The value of the reserves reaches around $12 bln," Erdogan said.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said that Turkey intends to produce about 100,000 barrels of oil per day, without specifying the fields.