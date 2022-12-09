First round of talks with UAE on free trade zone may be held in March 2023

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is starting negotiations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a free trade zone and the first round of talks could be held as early as in March 2023, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said on Friday, citing EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev.

The decision in this regard was made by the heads of EAEU member-states during a summit meeting on December 9.

"According to Andrey Slepnev, the parties expect to move in fast track regime and hold the first round as early as in March of next year," the EEC said.