North Korea once again launches garbage balloons at South Korea

SEOUL, October 7. /TASS/. North Korea has again launched balloons allegedly carrying garbage toward South Korea, Seoul's mayor's office reported.

This was the 25th such launch since the end of May. In total, more than 5,000 balloons have been launched from North Korean territory during this period. The previous launch was on October 4. The South Korean side counted 320 balloons at that time.

Earlier, Pyongyang warned that it would not leave unanswered the throwing of propaganda leaflets into North Korea by South Korean non-profit organizations. On October 3, activists attempted to smuggle about 700 packages of food, dollars, religious literature and USB drives containing South Korean TV series by sea.