Hainan’s first chocolate factory starts operating in test mode

HAIKOU /China/, December 7. /TASS/. The first chocolate factory in the southern Chinese province of Hainan started its work in the test mode, the full capacity of the enterprise will be launched early next year. This is reported by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

The factory was built by the Canadian company Green Chocolate Works, which initiated its contacts with the province in 2021 at the first China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou. The company, which has been in business for 25 years, later settled in Haikou's new Jiangdong district.

According to the resource, the Haikou Consumer Products Expo allowed Green Chocolate Works to learn about the benefits of operating in the free trade port of Hainan. These include zero tariffs on imported raw materials and production equipment, as well as a duty-free trade policy.

At the initial stage, the factory will produce customized chocolates. Subsequently, the company plans to create a chocolate culture and creative industry base that will combine production, processing, creative projects, and tourism consumption.

So far, the new Jiangdong district has already attracted some 228 enterprises. Among them, 38 companies are on the Fortune Global 500 list, and 67 enterprises have opened their headquarters in Hainan.