US boosts import from Russia twofold in October — statistics

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. Imports of Russian goods into the United States surged more than twofold in monthly terms to $732.4 mln in October, according to data released by the US Census Bureau.

The figure in October has become the highest over the last five months. Imports from Russia stood at $661.1 mln in June, $484.4 mln in July, $522.1 mln in August, and dropped to $332.1 mln in September 2022 (the lowest value from January 2002.

US products export to Russia dropped from $90.4 mln in September to $80.1 mln in October. Compared to January figures, US exports declined by $316.8 mln and imports contracted by $1.2 bln.