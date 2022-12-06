{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Discoveries in far ends of world. How to control infections 'indifferent' to antibiotics

The Arctic Floating University's regular expedition this year featured three microbiologists from different scientific institutions

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS Correspondent Irina Skalina/. The Arctic Floating University's regular expedition this year featured three microbiologists from different scientific institutions. They had different tasks, though in one direction: to find new ways to resist pathogenic bacteria. TASS correspondent joined the scientists in swabbing bacteria on Petri plate and in searches for biocenoses.

Expensive remedy for infections

The antibiotic resistance problem is growing. Scientists forecast microorganisms very soon may stop responding to all existing antibiotics.

When this happens, the humanity may retreat to the 19th century, where any wounds were potentially fatal, pneumonia was lethal, childbirth was a very dangerous process, and the average life expectancy was decades shorter. Hospital-acquired infections are a very serious threat to humans nowadays. Quite often, antibiotics are not helpful, and no one can be guaranteed against such a pathology.

Producing antibiotics is very expensive. Pavel Nazarov of the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MGU) said the cost of the process from development to taking to market is about $1.5-2 billion. At the same time, microorganisms get resistant to antibiotics fantastically quickly - it takes them just months, not even years. The resistance genes, found, say, in China, get to Spitsbergen within five years, and thus the global bacteria develop resistance to another human invention.

Exotic islands and their inhabitants

Bacteria fight their own kind, including with the antibiotics, which they produce. New antibiotics may be found in various exotic locations, and the polar regions are among them. In high latitudes, for example, lives polar bear. In its microbiota (a combination of bacteria, fungi and viruses in the body) it is quite possible to find a substance against Staphylococcus aureus. Additionally, the Arctic is a region with many bacteriophages. Those are antimicrobial drugs of natural origin. The Arctic is a point of their biological diversity.

- Hence the scientific task is to study how these Arctic phages may be used to contain infections in humans, in particular the infections against which antibiotics are ineffective, and first of all bacterial nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections. Therefore, we have planned a long-term project, we want to screen various ecosystems in the high-latitude Arctic to find the phages, which may destroy various bacteria, - said Artemy Goncharov, head of the Functional Genomics and Proteomics of Microorganisms Laboratory at the Institute of Experimental Medicine.

He participates in the Arctic Floating University expeditions for the second year in a row. A year earlier, the scientist made a collection of Arctic bacteria. This time, additional species have been added to the collection, and experts will examine them to find any "interesting phages" which can kill pathogenic microorganisms.

Happy chances

The microbiologists now resemble Dan Brown's characters looking for something to save the humanity. Like it happens in science fiction books, the work of our scientists has a certain touch of luck. Associate Professor of Microbiology at the Medical Institute of the Peoples' Friendship University Nadezhda Sachivkina has delivered a lecture to the expedition participants, telling them about how British microbiologist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin. To an extent, it was luck. The legend is that on a hot summer day the scientist was swabbing staphylococcus, and left a half-eaten pumpkin nearby. Those objects remained in the lab while he was away on a trip. Mold grew on the pumpkin, got onto the cup with staphylococcus, and bacteria died where the mold had reached them. This is how the first antibiotic was discovered.

Nadezhda has joined the expedition to find red, or pink, snow. The coloring comes from the Chlamydomonas Nivalis (snowy chlamydomonas) algae. A colony of chlamydomonas may become visible if the snow is old, if it has remained on the ground for more than one year, which is possible in the Arctic or in Antarctica. The microbiologist stressed she had asked the expedition organizers how realistic it would be to see colored snow. They assured the expert that at least once, though on every voyage, this kind of snow had been seen. Exactly like it happens in good novels, red snow was seen during the very last trip ashore on Novaya Zemlya.

- I found it in Ivanov Bay, it was our last landing on snow. It was purely a matter of luck. We faced a choice: go to the left - see a canyon, go to the right - there's a bird colony. My colleagues preferred the bird colony, and I wanted to see the canyon with old snowfields. Luckily, we've managed both.

Chlamydomonas contain special compounds called terpenoids. They can be active against microbes and fungi, though not by themselves, but when added to existing drugs.

- We will compare their activity with standard drugs - they may be very weak, or very strong. Or perhaps they will not have a particularly strong effect on bacteria and fungi, but when added to known chemical elements or antimicrobials, they may increase the potential, - Nadezhda said, adding since is it very expensive to develop new antibiotics, researchers have to use alternative approaches. - Labs and scientists have changed the focus: let's learn to work with what we have. We will upgrade, make add-ons, additives. We will attach an additive to our "old pistol", and it will work well, sending the "bullet" even further.

Bacteria vs bacteriophages

On one hand, there are many different places where microbiologists can collect bacteria and bacteriophages: from shallow reservoirs to bird colonies and even lemming and vole burrows. On the other hand, experts have to search at a maximum number of potential locations to collect maximum samples.

Bacteriophages have been used to treat infectious diseases. They are eyed as promising drugs for nosocomial infections. They can be used in combinations with antibiotics, or specialists may make a phage with certain elements, or just antibiotics, or, for example, photosensitizers - the molecules that, when absorbing a quantum of light, release an active form of oxygen thus oxidizing lipids and proteins and destructing cell walls of microorganisms.

- We will try to find phages on the collected bacteria, and in addition we have an extensive collection from hospitals in St. Petersburg and other cities, - Artemiy Goncharov said. - We really hope to find phages that will be active against the bacteria from the second collection, since it is the most interesting and important part. We will continue to study such phages in terms of including them in therapeutic or preventive drugs.

Heroic bacteria

Bacteria are far from being simple: they can communicate with each other, can share with others the developed defense mechanisms. They even die heroically so that others could live. This explains their successful life and fight against us. According to Pavel Nazarov, "bacteria are practically eternal." Biofilm or bacterial mats are a more common community form in high latitudes: microorganisms live in a colony, where those in outer layers die so that the others could survive. The researchers were specifically looking for biofilms to sample them.

- Those are microbial structured communities that have upper layers of cells, which could be sacrificed if they die. The surviving cells use their resources, and, on the other hand, the dead cells plus the mucus they have formed perform the function of a thermal insulation for the bacteria inside the colony. This is very similar to pillow-shaped plants, which the girls from NAFU (Northern Arctic Federal University) have studied. They found the temperature inside those pillows was slightly higher than outside. Here we can see a similar situation, - Pavel Nazarov said.

The biofilms research is necessary for a project to study bacteria's protective systems from bacteriophages, the so-called retron systems. Retrons are known to encode molecules that carry out antiviral protection of bacteria, thus forming innate immunity. It works as follows: when a virus attacks a cell, a special protein kills the cell affected by the virus. This happens very quickly, viruses do not have time to multiply and infect neighboring cells.

- We will test the bacteria that we will receive to see whether they have these special protective systems of retrons. While in tropical latitudes such a system of protection against bacteriophages may or may not be useful, because most of the population is swimming, and only some part is in the form of biofilms, in the North there are a lot of biofilms," Nazarov said. - At the same time, the conditions there are such that it is difficult to survive. Water systems, lakes are limited, and if only bacteriophages could get there, it would have caused a big collapse of these systems. Here, of course, has been a tougher survival selection since their retron-type defense system is stronger than it had been assumed. This is a guess, it simply needs to be checked.

Mysterious pumps

Microorganisms use three mechanisms of exchanging genetic information: transformation, transduction and conjugation. Nadezhda Sachivkina compares them to passing of a sheet of paper. In conjugation, the exchange is direct: one bacterium builds a bridge to another and uses it to transmit DNA. In transduction, DNA is delivered by a courier - a bacteriophage carries the information. And transformation is like a testament. The "naked" DNA from the dead bacterium is embedded into the bacterial cell.

Bacteria keep genetic information also in plasmids (extra-chromosomal DNA molecules capable of autonomous creation of daughter molecules). These molecules carry 40-50 genes. They are able to deliver information from bacteria to bacteria about such a mechanism of protection against antibiotics as multidrug resistance pumps (MDR). These pumps "pump out" antibiotics from microorganisms, and bacteria do not die.

- Earlier, scientists thought complex multicomponent pumps cannot be transmitted from one bacterium to another. However, we have learned quite recently that some proteins of such pumps can be transmitted using plasmids and can form functioning MDR pumps," Pavel Nazarov said. - If such a MDR transfer from bacteria to bacteria is possible, it changes the world picture in terms of understanding the bacterial resistance transmission processes. We want to use Arctic bacteria to demonstrate how it all works in nature.

To put it in simple words: by studying Arctic bacteria scientists may understand how they transmit to each other the protection against antibiotics.

Antibiotic sensitivity testing

Arctic samples will be used for another project - to create a quick system to determine how much a pathogen is sensitive to antibiotics.

- What's the routine we know: a smear is taken, brought to the lab, they grow bacteria there for three or four days. If they haven't grown anything, then you don't know anything. When I got sick with COVID and the doctor suggested I also had a bacterial infection, they took a smear, had it grow for four days, - Pavel explains that, unfortunately, this is quite a common situation, while within four days bacteria can cause significant damage to the body. - We assumed that we can create a certain system, where within 6-12 hours we will get information about how antibiotics act on a specific bacterium in a particular patient. We have developed this system, but in order to apply it, we need some completely unusual organism - not something that we can do in a standard lab, but something new.

This new is what the scientists are bringing from high latitudes. In order to prove the system works, it will be tested on microorganisms from the Arctic, with which nobody has worked earlier. If scientists see results on them, then the system very probably will also work on bacteria that live in hospitals.

Years-long studies

Such studies take years. For example, in the found promising phages scientists will decipher the genome, conduct electron microscopy, and describe the virus properties. Only after that, they can proceed to preclinical and clinical trials.

Experts have some results from the expedition of 2021. That year, it was for the first time they collected samples on Franz Josef Land's islands. The tests were important for working out the methods, Goncharov said.

- We wanted to understand which bacteria are where, where to look for them in the high-latitude Arctic. Well, for example, lakes and bird colonies are places with high concentrations of various types of microorganisms.

On Spitsbergen, scientists have found bacteria that are resistant to all currently known antibiotics. No such super bacteria have been found on Franz Josef Land - some bacteria are sensitive to some antibiotics though resistant to others.

- For example, we've found there a strain containing beta-lactamase, which earlier was described in strains associated exclusively with humans, that is, the antibiotic resistance gene, which is assumed to be of human origin. It was found in urban sewage systems. The import of antibiotic resistance to the high-latitude Arctic is underway most likely. This is important since antibiotic-resistant bacteria can stay in the cold Arctic environment and in lake sediments, in water, they will exist there for many years. Whatever they are bringing can remain there for a long time.

Most likely, migratory birds carry such bacteria, since the samples were taken on the islands where no people live.

According to Goncharov, work on the project will continue also in Antarctica. He is heading for another polar expedition. This time - to the Far South.

Looky social network expects to lure at least 10% of Russian users from Instagram by 2024
The social network introduced publishing of external links right in posts, as well as a built-in loyalty program with the use of block chain and NFT technologies and sorting of posts by topic folders for users to navigate the content
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more