Russia, Myanmar ink cooperation protocol

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar have agreed to develop cooperation in a number of key sectors, with the relevant joint protocol signed by Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar Kan Zaw in their capacity as co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The document was signed after a meeting of the intergovernmental commission held on December 5 in Naypyidaw, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

The protocol covers various aspects of bilateral interaction, including cooperation in the spheres of customs, the population’s sanitary-epidemiological welfare, education and science.

A separate block is dedicated to broader interaction in the trading sphere. "This refers to supplies of oil products, fertilizers, seeds and sunflower oil from Russia and import of rice, seafood, fruits and vegetables, and other goods from Myanmar," the Ministry added.