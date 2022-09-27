Pakistan considering trade with Russia in yuan, rubles in 2023, expert says

YEKATERINBURG, September 27. /TASS/. Pakistan is considering carrying on trade with Russia in rubles and yuan, President of Pakistan Trade House Russia, Executive Director of the Russian-Pakistani Business Council at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahid Ali Khan told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the issue might be solved next year.

"So far, we carry on trade in dollars, but dollars are also a problem. <…> We are considering trade in rubles, though the issue is being developed so far, or in yuan, <…> though the issue has not been solved yet," he said, adding that the shift is expected next year.

Pakistan’s market is interested in Russian supplies of products of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. "We see huge prospects of the expansion of relations between Russia and Pakistan. [Pakistan is particularly interested in] Russian exports of chemical, technical products, paper, <…> we need pharma. Those are the issues that are being developed now," Zahid Ali Khan added.