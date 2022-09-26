Budapest not to back sanctions against Russia threatening Hungarian energy, minister says

PARIS, September 26. /TASS/. Hungary does not plan to support the European Union’s sanctions against Russia that may threaten the security of the republic's economy, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the 66th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) General Conference on Monday.

"You are probably aware of the fact that the European Union is drafting a new package of sanctions. I would like to underline that there is a redline for Hungary on this issue as we will not support, same as we did not support earlier, any sanctions that would threaten the security of our energy supply system. We have never supported and will not support sanctions that would threaten our investments in the nuclear sector. This is why we will not support any sanctions concerning designing, construction or further maintenance of facilities," he said.

Budapest assumes that nuclear energy cannot become a sanctions target, Hungary’s top diplomat added.