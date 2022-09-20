Gazprom to suspend supplies via Power of Siberia from Sept. 22 to 29 due to maintenance

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Gas supplies via Power of Siberia to China will be suspended from September 22 to 29 due to scheduled maintenance, Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Scheduled maintenance will be conducted at the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from September 22 to 29. Gas transportation will be temporarily halted during this period," the statement said.

The agreement between Gazprom and China’s CNPC stipulates maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline twice per year, in spring and autumn, the holding added.

The previous scheduled maintenance at the gas pipeline took place from March 29 to April 4.

Earlier, Gazprom said supplies of Russian pipeline gas to China soared by 60% in January-August. The holding delivered 10.39 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2021, which is 2.5 times higher than in 2020.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline supplies natural gas to Russian consumers in the Far East and to China. Deliveries under the contract between Gazprom and China’s CNPC concluded in 2014 will be implemented during 30 years. Annual supplies are planned at 38 bln cubic meters of gas, while the contract is worth $400 bln.