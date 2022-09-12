Over $1.6 bln to be allocated to support Russia’s priority sectors amid sanctions, PM says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will allocate more than 100 bln rubles ($1.65 bln) to support priority sectors amid sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies on Monday.

"The government continues taking decisions to support enterprises and our citizens amid external restrictions," he said.

"What areas need additional attention was discussed in detail at a meeting of the presidium of the governmental commission on increasing economic resilience," PM said, adding that "over 100 bln rubles will be allocated for those purposes."