Rosatom praises Hungary’s efficiency in implementing nuclear projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The work of the Hungarian government on the construction of the Paks-2 NPP is a world-class example of efficient implementation of nuclear projects, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"A lot depends on the position of [a country’s] government in implementing nuclear projects. This is always an interagency project, with a large number of regulatory decisions. And believe me, I have first-hand knowledge, the Hungarian government is a world-class example of efficiency in carrying out such large industrial projects like nuclear energy," he stated.

Likhachev also noted that he planned to discuss issues related to the second stage of the Paks-2 construction, including localization of technology in Hungary, with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto at a late September IAEA session in Vienna.

On August 26, following a review of the design documentation, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority (OAH) issued a license for the construction of two power units at the Paks II nuclear power plant site, which brings the construction process to its active stage.

