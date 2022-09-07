SUEK expects production decline by yearend

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. SUEK expects a decline in production by the end of 2022, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s largest coal company Maxim Basov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The situation is different in different regions. In the Krasnoyarsk Region and at Far Eastern facilities we register growth of production, whereas in Kuzbass and Khakassia we are behind schedule so far," he said, adding that "operating results will most likely decrease by the end of the year."

Last year the company produced 103 mln tonnes of coal.

