Russian Energy Ministry wants Sakhalin-1 oil production to recover by year-end

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Energy Ministry would like to see the recovery of oil production at the Sakhalin-1 project halted by Exxon in this year, Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Oil production in the Sakhalin-1 is almost halted; gas production continues. We will endeavor for this project to be operating. However, much depends on the Exxon’s position since it is the operating company. Difficulties are present but we believe a certain solution will be found," the Minister said.

"We would like that oil production at the Sakhalin-1 to restore by the end of the year," he added.