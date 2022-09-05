Putin’s speech at EEF to be devoted to business activity’s drift from West to East — aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The situation in international politics and economics and the shift of the center of business activity from the West to the East will be the main topics Russian President Vladimir Putin will raise in his speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told a news briefing on Monday.

"Our president is expected to present detailed assessments of the current situation in the world economy and politics. Apparently, he will talk about the deep fundamental transformations that the modern world is living through, and about the ongoing drift of the center of global business and financial activity from the West to the Asia-Pacific Region," he said.

Also, Ushakov said, Putin "will touch upon the challenges facing the Russian economy amid the economic, financial and technological aggression by the Western countries."

Ushakov recalled that the theme of the forum this year was: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."

The forum’s events are grouped into main thematic blocks. This year there are six of them. The business program includes more than 90 events, including panel sessions, round tables, as well as cross-country business dialogues: Russia - India, Russia - Vietnam and Russia - ASEAN.

The forum will also host a meeting of the business council for the development of Russia’s Far East and the northeastern provinces of China and a conference on investment and trade in the Arctic. The plenary session, due to begin at 15:00 local time (Vladivostok), will be the EEF’s central event.

Foreign guests

Alongside Putin, taking part in the plenary session will be Myanmar’s Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrein Oyun-Erdene and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu.

"Together with our president, these official representatives will take part in the plenary session. All will make reports and then answer the moderator's questions," Ushakov said.

Prime ministers of India, Malaysia and Vietnam - Narendra Modi, Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pham Minh Chin will address the session’s participants with video greetings.

Putin will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders who have come to the EEF. "On September 7 our president is to participate in the forum all day long. Before the plenary session and after it, he will hold bilateral meetings with those leaders who have been invited and will speak with him at the plenary session. Four international contacts," Ushakov said.