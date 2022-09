NUR-SULTAN, September 1. /TASS/. VTB Bank decided to continue operations on the market of Kazakhstan, head of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Madina Abylkasymova told reporters on Thursday.

"VTB decided to continue its operations on the Kazakhstan’s market, despite being included into the sanction list," the official said.

The bank continues operations in the national currency and they are not prohibited, she added.