Rosatom, Egypt discuss detailed plans for El Dabaa NPP project

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Rosatom and Egypt have held detailed discussions on the implementation plans for the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) project, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters at a briefing in Cairo.

"Today is an important day. We not only held talks with the Egyptian delegation led by the country’s energy minister and reviewed in detail both the current stage and the implementation plans for the El Dabaa project. We also presented our proposals to the head of the Egyptian government and received approval for our approaches," he said.

Likhachev noted that construction is currently "in a highly active phase." "More than 25,000 people are working at the site. The number of personnel will continue to increase. Our task, starting next year, is to bring the first power unit to the stage of nuclear energy utilization," he explained.

El Dabaa is Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. It is being built by Rosatom in the city of El Dabaa (Matrouh province) on the Mediterranean coast. The plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each, equipped with Russian-designed VVER-1200 Generation III+ reactors, which represent the latest technology and already have successfully operating reference units. The project is being implemented under a set of contracts that entered into force on December 11, 2017.