Top Russian, Chinese diplomats to discuss preparations for leaders’ meeting

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that he expects to discuss preparations for new contacts between the leaders.

"I have no doubt that we will have many opportunities to talk this year and prepare additional decisions for our leaders' meetings. These contacts have already been planned, and we will discuss them in detail today," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov also agreed with Wang Yi that the basis of international relations is now facing the most severe trials. "We'll discuss what happened at the beginning of the year in Latin America and Venezuela and what's happening now in the Middle East. The Ukrainian crisis, which the West is trying to create artificially to achieve the announced strategic defeat of Russia, is now being used by the Europeans, first and foremost, to hatch plans to establish a new aggressive bloc in the western part of the Eurasian continent, involving the Ukrainian regime, with the obvious goal of directing this new alliance against Russia," the foreign minister said.