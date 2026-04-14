Russia, Armenia actively cooperate in sports sphere — Russian minister

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Sports federations of Russia and Armenia are steadily developing bilateral cooperation, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Tuesday.

"I held a meeting today at the ROC headquarters with President of the Armenian Olympic Committee Gagik Tsarukyan," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram channel. "As Russian President Vladimir Putin notes, the development of friendly relations between Russia and Armenia meets the interests of the peoples of our countries."

"In sports, in addition to the current agenda, we are united by the common legacy of the Soviet sports training school, common victories within the framework of the unified national team, as well as infrastructure," he continued. One example is the Tsakhkadzor sports center, built in Armenia in 1967 to prepare the Soviet national team for the Olympic Games in Mexico City. Both Russian and Armenian athletes continue training there today."

"Sports cooperation is actively developing between Russia and Armenia: our countries host matches of youth basketball teams, the Armenian delegation participated in the Olympic Dream anniversary judo tournament in Yalta, and Russian athletes competed in the second Pan-Armenian Winter Games," Degtyarev said.

"Many of our sports federations are developing bilateral cooperation: in 2025, an indefinite agreement was signed in Yerevan between badminton federations, cooperation in sailing is developing, in particular, the I. S. Isakov memorial tournament is organized on Lake Sevan with the participation of athletes from both countries. Moreover, Armenian athletes regularly participate in the Gelendzhik Regatta," he noted.

"We pay special attention to youth: the Armenian delegation annually participates in the International Forum of Young Olympians in Moscow, dedicated to the International Children's Day. We have invited our partners to participate this year again," Degtyarev added.