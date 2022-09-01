Pacific Fleet ships start deployment as part of Vostok-2022 exercise — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Pacific Fleet ships initiated deployment in sea ranges in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk within the framework of the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise (SCSE), the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters.

"More than fifty combat ships, boats, submarines and auxiliary vessels are already operating in tactical groups at this stage in combat training sea ranges in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk," the Ministry said.

The exercise is being held from September 1 to 7 under the leadership of the Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces. More than 50,000 servicemen will take part in the exercise.