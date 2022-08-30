Nokian Tyres plant in Russia can be idle due to raw materials shortage — press service

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Nokian Tyres plant may face involuntary downtime due to the shortage of raw materials, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Nokian Tyres plant in Vsevolozhsk is operating now and will continue operations. However, forced downtime of the plant is possible in view of raw materials shortage," press service of Nokian Tyres said.

Nokian Tyres made the decision to leave the Russian market in late June. "Different scenarios of such withdrawal are now being considered, including negotiations with prospective investors and localization of all processes and systems supporting plant operations," the press service added.