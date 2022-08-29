Rules of the Russian payment card system introduced in Donetsk People's Republic

DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. The rules of Russia’s national payment card system of Russia have been introduced on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Donetsk news agency reported citing a relevant decree by the State Defense Committee of the DPR.

"Money transfers on the territory of the DPR using payment cards and electronic means of payment (with the exception of payment cards and other electronic means of payment of the Central Republican Bank of the DPR and branch No. 1 of the International Settlement Bank (Limited Liability Company) are carried out in accordance with the rules of the national system of payment cards of the Russian Federation," the document states.

According to the decree, banks of the DPR can make ruble transfers to the Lugansk People's Republic and Russia without restrictions on the purposes and limits set by the Central Bank of the republic. This rule does not apply to transfers to non-residents of the DPR, LPR and Russia.

There are three banks in the DPR. The Central Republican Bank remains the largest. Since the end of 2018, banking services have also been provided by the International Settlement Bank (the branch of the Bank of South Ossetia) and since June 2022 - by Russia’s Promsvyazbank.