Russia second by average daily oil production in June 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia was second in crude oil production after the United States in June 2022, the state statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia was third.

Russia’s crude oil production was 10.667 barrels daily in June 2022, while the US lifted 12.04 mln barrels per day and Saudi Arabia produced 10.646 barrels per day.

The country produced in total 263.3 mln tonnes of oil during January - June of this year, up 3.3% in annual terms. Crude oil production in June gained 2.7% in annual terms to 43.8 mln tonnes.