Chinese commerce ministry warns US against tightening technology export restrictions

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. Beijing lashed out at the American government’s measures to tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech products to other countries as a destructive global threat, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

"We noted a corresponding statement by the American side," she said at a weekly briefing when commenting on a decision made recently by the US Department of Commerce to introduce a control mechanism for the supplies of applications for electronic-design automation to external markets. "The United States constantly vulgarizes the notion of national security, and misuses measures on restricting exports [of cutting-edge technologies]. <…> This will inevitably lead to obstacles arising for international trade, economic and technical cooperation, and threaten the security of global supply chains," the official added.

Washington permanently fails to observe the rules of fair competition and violates the generally accepted principles of international trade, she stressed, adding that amid the challenging economic situation globally right now, the United States should join the efforts of the international community to form "an open, fair, equal and non-discriminative environment for scientific and technical development."

"It is necessary to facilitate the global progress in the area of science and technologies, and to ensure universal access to respective fruits of development," Shu Jueting concluded.