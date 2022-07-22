Ukrainian President Zelensky trusts UN control over grain deal implementation

KIEV, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday he had confidence in the United Nations, exercising control over the implementation of the grain export deal signed in Istanbul on Friday.

"There may be some kind of provocations on the part of Russia. <…> But we trust the UN. It is now their responsibility and the responsibility of our international partners to guarantee implementation of the agreements," Zelensky said in a video address published in his Telegram channel on Friday.

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday that creates a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the deal on behalf of Russia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on behalf of Turkey. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov signed it on behalf of Kiev, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put his signature under the document on behalf of the organization.