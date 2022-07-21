Nord Stream operator completes planned maintenance works on gas pipeline on time

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Nord Stream AG, operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, has successfully completed all planned maintenance works on the gas pipeline on time, the company said in a statement. Gas supplies resumed after the work was completed.

"Nord Stream AG has successfully completed all planned maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines within the scheduled period. Gas transmission resumed on 21 July 2022," according to the statement.

Gas supplies through Nord Stream resumed at 07:00 am Moscow time on July 21 after the completion of maintenance works. According to the data from Nord Stream AG, gas pumping has already reached 40% of the maximum capacity as it was declared earlier.

Since mid-June, the Nord Stream project has been operating at 40% of its maximum capacity due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from maintenance work. One of the turbines built by Siemens Energy in Canada was sent to Montreal for an overhaul. The producer refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

On July 9, after numerous requests, Canada decided to return the turbine to Germany. The dates of the return have not been defined yet. The European Commission said that such actions do not violate sanctions against Russia since these measures do not apply to gas transit equipment.

However, Gazprom did not receive documents from Siemens on the return of the gas turbine engine and sent a new request to the German company. The Russian holding drew attention to the fact that the return of the turbine under the conditions of sanctions and the subsequent overhaul of other engines affect the safe operation of Nord Stream.