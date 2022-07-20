FAO weighs in on Ukrainian grain agreement

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The issue of signing a document on Ukrainian grain export has taken a political turn and all the technical details have been agreed on, Director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) liaison office for Russia Oleg Kobyakov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The issue of signing this agreement and wrapping up negotiations has become political right now, since all the technical details have been essentially worked out," Kobyakov stressed. "We definitely expect that a solution will be found soon because it will enable the situation on the global food market to improve," the FAO official noted.

"We are aware that a comprehensive, fairly technical document has been prepared, which will make it possible to monitor the procedure of vessel sailing for cargo, loading and departure with the participation of the Ukrainian, Russian and Turkish sides and the UN," Kobyakov said. Contacts among the parties have not been interrupted. "Contacts are made by email, by phone," the FAO spokesman added.