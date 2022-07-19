Erdogan praises Russia’s ‘constructive’ position at talks on Ukrainian grain exports

TEHRAN, July 19./TASS/. At talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that talks on shipping Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports would be successful.

"During the most recent Istanbul negotiations [on grain], the position taken by the Russian side was very positive and constructive. Of course, the result that we will get following these negotiations will undoubtedly be discussed all over the world. I would like once again to express my gratitude to you, and I hope that our talks will be productive," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan stressed the importance of maintaining top-level contacts in phone calls between the two presidents, and called Tuesday’s meeting on the sidelines of the Astana format an even bigger plus. The Turkish president invited his counterpart to discuss a broad agenda. Focusing on the grain export situation, Erdogan stressed Russia's constructive mediatory role in this issue.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on July 15 that participants in the meeting of the so-called grain issue in Turkey had supported Russia’s proposals and the work on the final document would soon be finished.

Talks on the establishment of a grain corridor were held in Istanbul on July 13. They were attended by military delegations from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and representatives from the United Nations. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting that it was a major step toward ensuring safe and reliable food export from Ukraine across the Black Sea.