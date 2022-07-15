Sistema plans to create large fishing holding in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Sistema intends to establish a major integrated fishing holding in Kamchatka and purchased participation stakes in two companies specializing in salmon catching and processing, official spokesman of the holding Sergey Kopytov told TASS on Friday.

"Sistema purchased 75% of participation interests in the authorized capital of Crystal Fish and 10% of participation interests in Hangar. Stakes in these companies specializing in salmon catching and processing were purchased from individuals," Kopytov said.

Both companies are located on the Western coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the immediate vicinity of assets in Zarya, purchased by Sistema in 2021, Kopytov noted. "Crystal Fish is using four fishing areas; the company holds four fishing vessels. Hangar’s assets comprise four fishing areas, five ships and a new processing plant with the capacity of 180 tonnes per day, which will be put into service as early as in 2022. Sistema plans to increase its stake in Hangar over time above the controlling one," the spokesman said.

A major integrated holding Voskhod will be formed on the basis of Crystal Fish, Hangar and Zarya, with in-house fishing, processing, storage, trading, and total catch of 27,000-35,000 tonnes annually, he added.