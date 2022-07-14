Russia interested in gas-fired power plant projects in Kazakhstan — Deputy Minister

NUR-SULTAN, July 14. /TASS/. Russia is considering construction projects of gas-fired power plants in Kazakhstan and sees a certain potential for power equipment producers, Russian Deputy Energy Minister told reporters on Thursday.

"We are interested to participate in a number of investment projects as regards Kazakhstan," Pavel Snikkars said. "Projects are reviewed so far in respect of gas-fired power generation facilities construction. This is interesting for us, we have a certain technical potential from the standpoint of power equipment manufacturers," the official said.

Russia is also interested in building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, the Deputy Minister added.