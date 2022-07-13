Hungary is against Russian gas embargo — Foreign Minister

VIENNA, July 13. /TASS/. Hungary is strongly against the embargo on Russian gas supplies, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the press conference on Wednesday.

"The position of Hungary is clear: we do not even want to discuss the gas embargo issue," the Minister said.

A EU member made the proposal to introduce sanctions against Gazprombank, through which payments for Russian gas suppliers to Europe are made, Szijjarto noted. "We decisively indicated that we cannot support any sanction list that may include Gazprom or Gazprombank because such decision clearly anticipates an immediate stop of gas supplies," he added.

"We depend on Russian gas in our operations, and therefore it is obvious we cannot support decisions of such kind," the Minister said.