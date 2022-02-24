US to impose additional sanctions, export restrictions on Russia - Biden

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The US administration will impose new tough sanctions and export restrictions on Russia, US President Joe Biden said in the White House on Thursday.

"Today I’m authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies," the US leader said.