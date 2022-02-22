Online meeting between German business and Putin will not be held in March

BERLIN, February 22. /TASS/. The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations no longer plans to hold an online meeting of German business representatives with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, there is no talk of any further planning at the moment, a representative of the committee told TASS commenting on Reuters reports.

"I can partially confirm it. The problem is that, despite media reports that even talked about March 3, there was no specific date on our part," the representative said, adding, "Everything was only at the planning stage, that is, I can only say that there will be no such meeting in March". "I can't give any forecasts on this topic," the representative added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations had decided to cancel a meeting between German business representatives and Putin.