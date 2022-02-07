Participation in SPIEF-2022 will strengthen cooperation of Russia and Egypt — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Egypt's participation in the work of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2022 as a guest country will strengthen the country’s cooperation with Russia in all sectors of the economy and showcase the country's potential in investment, tourism, and other industries, Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Nazih El Nagari said at a meeting with Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

"For us, we really appreciate being the guest country at SPIEF 2022, as this will strengthen our cooperation with Russia in all sectors and showcase our potential in investment, tourism, and various sectors of the Egyptian economy. Participating in the Forum will provide opportunities to both sides for joint business, which will strengthen trade and economic relations between our two countries," said Nazih El Nagari as quoted by the press service of Roscongress. In turn, Alexander Stuglev noted that "Egypt has made considerable efforts in preparing the exhibition stand, the business program and, just as importantly, the cultural program."

"This year, the Forum won’t just be hosting representatives of government agencies, business communities, and experts. We have been developing youth programs through the Roscongress Foundation network and can now safely say that we are catering to all age groups, from young children participating in Point Junior to business leaders and entrepreneurs involved in Friends for Leadership, along with a cluster of young academics," Stuglev said.

According to the Roscongress press service, the parties also touched upon the construction of a national pavilion for Egypt, which will have a total area of 506 square meters.

The 25th Jubilee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on 15-18 June 2022.