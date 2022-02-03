Russia increases imports of goods from non-CIS countries by 37.2% to $20.62 bln in 2022

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Imports of goods from non-CIS countries to Russia in January 2022 increased by 37.2% year-on-year to $20.617 bln, the Federal Customs Service reported on Thursday.

In the total value of imports from non-CIS countries, the share of food products and raw materials for their production amounted to 9.9%, the share of chemical products - 19.1%.

At the same time, the share of textiles and footwear in imports amounted to 6%, the share of engineering products - 52.1%.

The total value of mechanical-engineering products imported into Russia in January increased by 41% to $10.7 bln, food - by 16.5% to $2.04 bln, textiles, and footwear - by 35% to $1.2 bln. At the same time, imports of chemical products grew by 34% to $3.9 bln.