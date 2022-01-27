Russia’s international reserves reach record-high $639.6 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves gained 0.2% or $1.4 bln and amounted to record-breaking $639.6 bln as of January 21, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

The Central Bank noted that reserves increased as a result of foreign currency purchases within the fiscal rule framework, partly offset by negative revaluation.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.