Gazprom registers new daily record of gas supplies to China

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Gazprom registered a new absolute daily record of Russian gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia on January 18, the company said on Monday.

"On January 18, a new absolute daily record of Russian gas supplies to China was registered within the framework of the bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC," the holding said.

Russian gas supplies to China during the first half of January were 1.5 times higher than the figure in the like period of the last year, Gazprom reported earlier.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia for gas deliveries to domestic consumers in the Far East and to China. Export capacity of the pipeline is 38 bln cubic meters per year. First deliveries to China started in December 2019.