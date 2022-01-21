Mercedes-Benz to recall 1,082 cars in Russia - watchdog

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Mercedes-Benz Rus, the official representative of Mercedes-Benz in Russia, will recall 1,082 S-Class (Type 223) vehicles in the country, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Friday.

The recall will cover automobiles sold in 2021, the regulator says. The reason to recall motor vehicles is the possible impairment of function of the front passenger’s airbag. This module will be replaced in cars covered by the recall program.

All the repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator says.