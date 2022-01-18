Yandex, KT Corporation to launch robotic couriers in Seoul

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Yandex and KT Corporation have entered into an agreement to launch autonomous robotic delivery in Seoul in 2022, a representative of the Russian company’s press service told TASS.

"Yandex has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KT Corporation, one of the leading South Korean telecommunications companies. The companies plan to start deliveries using Yandex’ autonomous robots in Seoul in 2022," the company said.

South Korea is the first East Asian market where Yandex autonomous delivery robots will start operating. The company’s rovers have already delivered over 85,000 orders in the US and Russia, with a new pilot launch scheduled to start in Dubai, the press service said.

"A strategic partnership with KT Corporation gives us an opportunity to expand our autonomous delivery to a new region. The demand for last-mile delivery in South Korea is one of the highest in the world and continues to grow. Our robots will help automate the delivery process, providing businesses with a reliable and cost-effective solution," CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group Dmitry Polishchuk was quoted as saying.

"This agreement will let KT Corporation and Yandex develop an autonomous delivery service specifically tailored for the South Korean market to perfectly meet the needs of local customers. We expect to strengthen our partnership in the future and are looking for more business opportunities for cooperation," Vice President of KT’s AI/DX Convergence business division Jae-Ho Song added.

KT Corporation is one of the leading telecom operators based in South Korea that provides a variety of ICT-based telecom services ranging from mobile/fixed, broadband, IPTV, OTT, satellite and other AI, big data and cloud solutions.